Robecosam AG Invests $20.10 Million in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Robecosam AG acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 724,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,099,000. Robecosam AG owned approximately 0.39% of Leslie’s at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,433,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,179,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP purchased a new position in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,518,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth $4,846,000.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Shares of LESL traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.87. 1,476,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,111. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.15 and a 52-week high of $32.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.07.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $145.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.96 million. Analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LESL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Leslie’s from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

In other news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 17,893,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $451,273,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 90,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $2,541,074.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Leslie’s Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.