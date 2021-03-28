Robecosam AG Lowers Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Robecosam AG cut its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 46,600 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG owned about 0.42% of EMCOR Group worth $20,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EME. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Shares of EME stock traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.13. 201,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,704. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.46. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $52.94 and a one year high of $115.59.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EME. Sidoti downgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson increased their target price on EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.25.

In other EMCOR Group news, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $228,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.