Robecosam AG Makes New Investment in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Robecosam AG acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 540,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,677,000. Robecosam AG owned about 1.11% of Onto Innovation at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 15.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,349,000 after buying an additional 163,008 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the third quarter worth about $1,722,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the third quarter worth about $213,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the third quarter worth about $3,205,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the third quarter valued at approximately $493,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ONTO traded up $3.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,442. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $67.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -331.79 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.87 and a 200-day moving average of $50.70.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $155.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.35 million. As a group, analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $506,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,069.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 41,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,481,795.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 446,362 shares in the company, valued at $26,522,830.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,101 shares of company stock worth $11,825,956 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on ONTO shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on Onto Innovation from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Onto Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.80.

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

