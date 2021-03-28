Robecosam AG Makes New Investment in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

Robecosam AG purchased a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,005,000. Robecosam AG owned 0.46% of Vertiv as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Vertiv by 6,568.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,663,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,407,000 after buying an additional 6,563,561 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 400.6% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,433,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948,628 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,807,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Vertiv by 1,595.9% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,035,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vertiv by 7,489.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,417,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

VRT stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.49. 6,852,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,541,049. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $22.43. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

VRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.43.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

