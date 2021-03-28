Robecosam AG Purchases 170,000 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Robecosam AG boosted its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 970,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Robecosam AG owned 0.13% of Corning worth $34,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 330.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,915 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 11,452 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at $304,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 280.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Corning by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,251,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,976,000 after purchasing an additional 31,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

Shares of Corning stock traded up $2.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.41. 7,442,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,975,207. The stock has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.05, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $43.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.69 and its 200-day moving average is $36.15.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $5,533,778.46. Also, CFO R Tony Tripeny sold 44,795 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total value of $1,742,525.50. Insiders sold 303,496 shares of company stock valued at $11,806,697 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

