Robecosam AG Purchases 40,000 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Robecosam AG grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG owned approximately 0.57% of Silicon Laboratories worth $31,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 85,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,935,000 after acquiring an additional 15,845 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $810,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $522,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLAB shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB traded up $5.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.83. 236,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,548. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.64 and a fifty-two week high of $163.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 476.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.91.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $242.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 379 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $50,141.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,230,612.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $153,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,357,973.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $691,716. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.