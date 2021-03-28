Robecosam AG Raises Holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Robecosam AG increased its stake in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 848,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,400 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG owned approximately 0.27% of Avangrid worth $38,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1,719.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 921,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,497,000 after purchasing an additional 870,823 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Avangrid by 1,505.9% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 567,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,794,000 after acquiring an additional 532,417 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Avangrid by 120.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 353,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,825,000 after acquiring an additional 193,036 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,922,000 after acquiring an additional 170,556 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 38.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 564,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,815,000 after acquiring an additional 157,148 shares during the last quarter. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.20.

Avangrid stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $48.90. 369,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,069. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.78 and a 1 year high of $56.20. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.01.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.11%.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

