Robecosam AG Sells 135,530 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Robecosam AG lowered its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 135,530 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG owned about 0.22% of Xylem worth $40,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Xylem by 206.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XYL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen cut Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

In other news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $611,157.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,068,106.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,596 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total value of $584,446.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,868 shares of company stock worth $3,440,969. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xylem stock traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.76. The company had a trading volume of 790,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,073. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.94. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.63 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

