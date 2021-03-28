Robecosam AG Sells 19,860 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Robecosam AG reduced its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,860 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for approximately 1.2% of Robecosam AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Robecosam AG owned 0.09% of Ecolab worth $55,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. G.Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.69.

Ecolab stock traded up $4.52 on Friday, hitting $213.33. 925,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,614. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.31 and a 1 year high of $231.36. The firm has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.74.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

