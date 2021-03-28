Robecosam AG Sells 200,000 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Robecosam AG lowered its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. Enphase Energy makes up approximately 1.5% of Robecosam AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Robecosam AG owned 0.32% of Enphase Energy worth $70,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,010,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,633,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,690 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 27.5% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,188,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $345,931,000 after buying an additional 904,307 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 459.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,073,000 after acquiring an additional 688,460 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,329,000 after acquiring an additional 420,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $68,251,000. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $211.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock traded up $3.59 on Friday, hitting $152.07. 2,041,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,140,646. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.24. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $229.04. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $3,028,054.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 213,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,756,692.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 54,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.82, for a total value of $9,942,117.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 221,438 shares of company stock worth $39,087,638. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

