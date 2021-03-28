Robecosam AG Takes $27.99 Million Position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Robecosam AG purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 737,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,993,000. Robecosam AG owned approximately 0.73% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,864,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,767 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,427,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,163,000 after buying an additional 740,700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $26,976,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 971,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,911,000 after acquiring an additional 116,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 941,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,926,000 after acquiring an additional 20,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

NASDAQ AY traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 950,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,808. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 56.80, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.34. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 52 week low of $20.58 and a 52 week high of $48.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.63). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 6.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 275.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AY shares. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.40.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.