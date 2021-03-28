Robecosam AG Trims Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Robecosam AG lessened its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 131,217 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG owned about 0.60% of Pentair worth $53,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PNR shares. Barclays increased their target price on Pentair from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pentair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.29.

Pentair stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.24. 781,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,910. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $26.95 and a 12-month high of $62.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.85 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

