Robecosam AG Trims Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Robecosam AG decreased its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 27,914 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG owned approximately 0.33% of Waters worth $50,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Waters by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,821,000 after buying an additional 6,597 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Waters by 20.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,545,000 after acquiring an additional 9,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Waters by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WAT. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Waters in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.27.

Shares of NYSE WAT traded up $8.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $281.22. The company had a trading volume of 345,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,302. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $171.38 and a 12 month high of $299.06. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.44.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $786.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.10 million. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Waters news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total transaction of $421,296.00. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total value of $1,343,894.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,912.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.