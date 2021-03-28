Rocket Pool Price Tops $13.57 on Exchanges (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 28th. One Rocket Pool coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.57 or 0.00024424 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. Rocket Pool has a market capitalization of $139.52 million and approximately $3.12 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00025152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00048394 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $348.16 or 0.00626534 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00066180 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00024087 BTC.

Rocket Pool Coin Profile

RPL is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net . The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

Rocket Pool Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

