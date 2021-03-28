Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 757,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,956 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.65% of Rockwell Automation worth $189,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,650,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,169,639,000 after purchasing an additional 215,175 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,437,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,477,000 after buying an additional 82,791 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,315,000 after acquiring an additional 74,043 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 5.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 894,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,385,000 after acquiring an additional 46,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 835,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,635,000 after acquiring an additional 37,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $273.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $252.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.66. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.06 and a 52 week high of $274.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $291.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.47.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total value of $4,530,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,635,642.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total transaction of $322,478.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,536,806.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,873,278 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

