Rooshine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSAU) Short Interest Up 168.4% in March

Rooshine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSAU) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 168.4% from the February 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,331,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS RSAU remained flat at $$0.02 on Friday. 97,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,277. Rooshine has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01.

Rooshine Company Profile

Choose Rain, Inc collects, purifies, and filters rainwater into bottled drinking water. It serves its water to art shows, business meetings, college reunions, conventions, family reunions, festivals, golf tournaments, high school reunions, parades, parties/weddings, and sporting events. The company offers products through stores, small boutique locations, and its online store.

