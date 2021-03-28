Rooshine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSAU) Short Interest Up 168.4% in March

Rooshine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSAU) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 168.4% from the February 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,331,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS RSAU remained flat at $$0.02 on Friday. 97,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,277. Rooshine has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01.
Rooshine Company Profile
