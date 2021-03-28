Rope ($ROPE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $15,453.00

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Rope token can currently be bought for about $62.28 or 0.00111491 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rope has a total market cap of $1.74 million and $15,453.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rope has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00057590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006623 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.54 or 0.00224747 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $514.85 or 0.00921677 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00051026 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.59 or 0.00079826 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00029126 BTC.

Rope Profile

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Rope’s official website is rope.lol

Rope Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rope should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rope using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

