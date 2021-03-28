Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Position Boosted by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,985 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,536 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $9,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total transaction of $7,752,761.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 19,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $2,476,727.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 106,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,199,252.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,557 shares of company stock worth $24,504,041 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROST traded up $3.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.36. 2,006,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,222,497. The firm has a market cap of $43.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.17 and a twelve month high of $127.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.05.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.89%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROST. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.29.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

