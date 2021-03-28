Router Protocol (ROUTE) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $661,603.00

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded up 18.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Router Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.84 or 0.00008710 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Router Protocol has a market capitalization of $9.08 million and $661,603.00 worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00057640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006644 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.08 or 0.00228699 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $509.88 or 0.00917588 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00050752 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.42 or 0.00079933 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00028766 BTC.

About Router Protocol

Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,875,841 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Router Protocol directly using US dollars.

