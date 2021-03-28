Rublix (RBLX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $9,956.00

Rublix (CURRENCY:RBLX) traded 97.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 28th. During the last seven days, Rublix has traded up 89.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Rublix coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0760 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rublix has a market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $9,956.00 worth of Rublix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00057611 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006623 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.76 or 0.00220536 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.47 or 0.00872154 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00050786 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.32 or 0.00077827 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00028058 BTC.

Rublix Profile

Rublix’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,745,871 coins. Rublix’s official Twitter account is @RublixDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rublix is rublix.io . The Reddit community for Rublix is /r/Rublix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rublix is blog.rublix.io

Buying and Selling Rublix

