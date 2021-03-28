RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a drop of 51.3% from the February 28th total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of RMBL stock opened at $43.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 3.10. RumbleON has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $64.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.85). RumbleON had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 353.94%. Equities research analysts expect that RumbleON will post -11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Adam Alexander bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.34 per share, for a total transaction of $57,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,529.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMBL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in RumbleON in the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in RumbleON by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 158,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 73,903 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in RumbleON in the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in RumbleON by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RMBL shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of RumbleON from $51.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RumbleON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleON, Inc, a development stage company, provides an e-commerce platform that facilitates consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade, and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles and other powersports. The company also provides third-party financing services.

