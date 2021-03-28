Rupee Market Capitalization Achieves $69,953.22 (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. One Rupee coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Rupee has traded 42.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rupee has a total market capitalization of $69,953.22 and approximately $202.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00050236 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000290 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000069 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee Profile

Rupee is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 42,628,300 coins. The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Rupee

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

