Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.11.

R has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ryder System in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Ryder System in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $76.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $22.62 and a 12-month high of $79.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 1.98.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.12). Ryder System had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ryder System will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of R. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Ryder System by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.