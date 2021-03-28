Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Short Interest Up 266.7% in March

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the February 28th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of RYKKY opened at $23.91 on Friday. Ryohin Keikaku has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.27 and its 200-day moving average is $21.25.

Ryohin Keikaku Company Profile

Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells clothing, household goods, and food items under the MUJI brand. It operates cafÃ© and meal stores, campsites, and online stores. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells home furnishings, including furniture, accessories, antiques, curtains, and rugs.

