Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Short Interest Up 184.9% in March

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a growth of 184.9% from the February 28th total of 5,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 40,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE SBR traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,054. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.19. Sabine Royalty Trust has a one year low of $24.37 and a one year high of $35.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.211 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $387,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 614.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 9,984 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. 9.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Featured Article: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.