Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 606,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,400 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.29% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $10,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SBRA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Mizuho cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sabra Health Care REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.08.

In related news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $104,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,667 shares in the company, valued at $743,685.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SBRA opened at $17.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.49. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.52.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 23.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

