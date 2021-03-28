Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Stock Position Lifted by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 46.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,058 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,633 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Sabre were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SABR. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sabre in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Sabre by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Sabre in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Sabre in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sabre in the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sabre alerts:

Several research firms have commented on SABR. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Sabre in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sabre currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

NASDAQ:SABR opened at $14.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.18. Sabre Co. has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $16.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). Sabre had a negative net margin of 48.78% and a negative return on equity of 105.75%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $1,253,000.00. Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 31,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $454,115.84. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.