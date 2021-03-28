SAFE DEAL Market Capitalization Achieves $1.98 Million (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and $376,115.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for approximately $4.87 or 0.00008766 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00057640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006644 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.08 or 0.00228699 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $509.88 or 0.00917588 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00050752 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.42 or 0.00079933 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00028766 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 433,833 coins and its circulating supply is 406,692 coins. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

