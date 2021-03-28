Safe Haven Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.82 Million (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Over the last week, Safe Haven has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. Safe Haven has a market cap of $33.25 million and approximately $4.82 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe Haven coin can now be bought for about $0.0111 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $802.66 or 0.01444483 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Safe Haven

Safe Haven (CRYPTO:SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Safe Haven Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

