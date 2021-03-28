SafeCoin Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular exchanges. SafeCoin has a market cap of $3.46 million and approximately $391.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded up 74.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,138.81 or 0.99991041 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00034699 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00010760 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.43 or 0.00300006 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.93 or 0.00359662 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.41 or 0.00659744 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.03 or 0.00087331 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001965 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

