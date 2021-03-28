SafeInsure Price Tops $0.0158 on Top Exchanges (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 28th. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for about $0.0158 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SafeInsure has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. SafeInsure has a market capitalization of $324,242.69 and approximately $75.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SafeInsure alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00038139 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003738 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000130 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000041 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 40.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000449 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,519,037 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeInsure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeInsure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.