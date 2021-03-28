SALT (SALT) Trading Up 35.6% Over Last 7 Days

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 28th. SALT has a total market capitalization of $33.89 million and $219,479.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SALT token can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000764 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SALT has traded up 35.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00023214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00047867 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $338.92 or 0.00613101 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00065514 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00024174 BTC.

SALT is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

