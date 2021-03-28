Scala (XLA) Trading Down 15.8% Over Last 7 Days

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded up 36.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 28th. During the last week, Scala has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar. One Scala coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Scala has a total market cap of $3.92 million and approximately $23,035.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Scala alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00057722 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006330 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.16 or 0.00228737 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.33 or 0.00871541 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00050938 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00078824 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00029095 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 13,688,799,149 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,799,149 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.)”

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.