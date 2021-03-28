Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 2.8% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,605,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,400. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $43.18 and a 52 week high of $73.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.14.

