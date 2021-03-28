ScPrime Price Reaches $0.21 (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Over the last week, ScPrime has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. ScPrime has a total market cap of $7.14 million and approximately $3,141.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000380 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00058880 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001012 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00024686 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00048262 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00007051 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.40 or 0.00227428 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $538.55 or 0.00969039 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 40,531,472 coins and its circulating supply is 33,847,861 coins. The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

