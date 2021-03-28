SCRIV NETWORK Price Hits $0.0021 on Exchanges (SCRIV)

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. SCRIV NETWORK has a total market capitalization of $52,578.14 and approximately $516.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SCRIV NETWORK has traded up 23.7% against the U.S. dollar. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

About SCRIV NETWORK

Get SCRIV NETWORK alerts:

SCRIV NETWORK is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. SCRIV NETWORK’s official message board is steemit.com/@scriv. SCRIV NETWORK’s official website is scriv.network. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Scriv Network is a unified blockchain technology that delivers state-of-the-art data assurance, verication, time-stamping and an IPFS (InterPlanetary File Sharing) network. The Network is designed to provide safety, impartiality, and cost-efficiency without the need for a third-party intermediary. “

SCRIV NETWORK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SCRIV NETWORK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SCRIV NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SCRIV NETWORK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SCRIV NETWORK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.