Scrypta (LYRA) Achieves Market Cap of $926,159.56

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded up 227.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 28th. During the last seven days, Scrypta has traded up 91.4% against the dollar. One Scrypta coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0560 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Scrypta has a total market capitalization of $926,159.56 and $414.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00040334 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001626 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002935 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000039 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000449 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Scrypta

Scrypta is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 19,340,301 coins and its circulating supply is 16,540,301 coins. The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain

Buying and Selling Scrypta

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scrypta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scrypta using one of the exchanges listed above.

