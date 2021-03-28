SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.67.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPNE. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaSpine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NASDAQ:SPNE opened at $18.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.14. The firm has a market cap of $504.47 million, a PE ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.24. SeaSpine has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $20.97.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.11). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 27.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.38%. Equities analysts expect that SeaSpine will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Renee Gaeta sold 2,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $53,377.60. Corporate insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in SeaSpine by 299.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SeaSpine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in SeaSpine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in SeaSpine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in SeaSpine by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

