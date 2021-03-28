Secret Achieves Market Cap of $204.74 Million (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. Secret has a total market cap of $204.74 million and approximately $4.14 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret coin can now be purchased for $2.94 or 0.00005249 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Secret has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.54 or 0.00358409 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00031035 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,986.58 or 0.05337581 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000160 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000219 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000034 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

Secret (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 180,041,539 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official website is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

Secret Coin Trading

