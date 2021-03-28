SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) has received an average rating of “Sell” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.80.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCWX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SecureWorks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SecureWorks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,411,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,060,000 after acquiring an additional 287,828 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 921,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,103,000 after acquiring an additional 205,732 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 722,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,273,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 174.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 496,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,787,000 after acquiring an additional 315,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 315,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCWX opened at $13.55 on Friday. SecureWorks has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $16.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -64.52 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.02.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

