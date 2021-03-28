SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SEGXF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

SEGXF stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.70. The stock had a trading volume of 256 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,294. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.57. SEGRO has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $14.46.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

