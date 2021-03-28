Select Equity Group L.P. Acquires 316 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 306.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 419 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Untitled Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $18,288,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Mason Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,678,564,000 after acquiring an additional 65,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,052.03 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,889.15 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 89.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,156.48 and a 200 day moving average of $3,172.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,400.00 price objective (up from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,924.51.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $21,395,895.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

