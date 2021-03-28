SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Short Interest Down 58.0% in March

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,300 shares, a decrease of 58.0% from the February 28th total of 433,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on SenesTech in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

Get SenesTech alerts:

Shares of SNES opened at $1.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.66. SenesTech has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $4.24.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.11. SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 272.97% and a negative net margin of 3,471.89%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SenesTech will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SenesTech Company Profile

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that targets reproduction, and limiting fertility in male and female rats for controlling rat populations. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for SenesTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SenesTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.