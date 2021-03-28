Sentinel (SENT) Trading 21.1% Higher Over Last Week

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 34.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $73.54 million and $1.49 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel coin can now be bought for about $0.0368 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000429 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Coin Profile

Sentinel (SENT) is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 coins. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

