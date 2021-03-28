Serenity Capital LLC Acquires 410,196 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Serenity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 71.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 981,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410,196 shares during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group accounts for 28.7% of Serenity Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Serenity Capital LLC owned about 0.58% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $182,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EDU. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 54,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 224,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,776,000 after purchasing an additional 56,114 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,637,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,091,000. Finally, Ocean Arete Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $7,627,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EDU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.63.

Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $14.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.74. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $19.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $887.69 million for the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

