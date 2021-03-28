Serum (SRM) Hits One Day Volume of $132.48 Million

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Serum has a total market cap of $250.03 million and $132.48 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Serum has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Serum coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.00 or 0.00008954 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Serum alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00057687 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006606 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.29 or 0.00226117 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.27 or 0.00929757 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00050870 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.83 or 0.00080273 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00028915 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com

Serum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Serum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Serum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.