ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488,905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,997 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.25% of ServiceNow worth $269,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 372.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $665.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $589.68.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total transaction of $393,530.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,016.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total value of $8,454,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,548.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,959 shares of company stock valued at $26,293,485. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NOW stock traded up $22.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $495.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,440,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,427. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $530.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $518.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $97.07 billion, a PE ratio of 140.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.67 and a 1-year high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

