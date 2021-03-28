Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Short Interest Update

Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, a decrease of 60.6% from the February 28th total of 114,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.2 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SGBAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SES in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SES in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SES in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded SES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SES stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.18. 1,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,684. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.32. SES has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $10.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average of $8.54.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $555.78 million for the quarter. SES had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 10.35%. Equities research analysts expect that SES will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SES

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers content management comprising of content storage, content processing, video on demand content delivery, metadata management, content localization, and clipping and editing services; channel playout; content monetization services, including subscription and pay-per-view models, targeted ad replacement, and content packaging for VoD and linear TV consumption; and content delivery, such as direct to home, digital terrestrial television and direct to cable, fiber delivery, IP delivery, occasional use, online streaming, and content delivery network services.

