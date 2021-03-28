Shield Protocol Hits One Day Volume of $202,883.00 (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. One Shield Protocol coin can now be bought for $8.82 or 0.00015840 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Shield Protocol has traded 27.2% higher against the dollar. Shield Protocol has a total market cap of $1.90 million and $202,883.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Shield Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00057918 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00006239 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.52 or 0.00227229 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.40 or 0.00878975 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00050477 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00077759 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00028539 BTC.

Shield Protocol Coin Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 216,000 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Buying and Selling Shield Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.