Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Price Up 17% Over Last Week

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 28th. Shield Protocol has a market cap of $1.90 million and $133,762.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded up 17% against the US dollar. One Shield Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.80 or 0.00015831 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00059215 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00007144 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.35 or 0.00227182 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $531.70 or 0.00955975 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00052096 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00079830 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00029933 BTC.

Shield Protocol Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 216,000 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

